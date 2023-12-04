A member of the House of Representatives, Anamero Dakari has expressed concerns over the lack of development and solutions to different problems confronting the people of Edo state.

The Federal lawmaker said this during a meeting with the Edo State APC executive at the state party secretariat where declared his intention to contest in the 2024 governorship election.

At the APC state Secretariat are party executives and supporters an aspirant who is also a member of the House of Representatives, Anamero Dakari. He is here to make a formal declaration of his intention to contest for the governorship position.

He emphasized his commitment to bringing positive change across various critical sectors and outlined his plans for economic growth, education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

The federal legislator speaks on his belief in collaborative decision-making processes as he pledged to actively engage citizens, listen to their concerns and incorporate their perspectives into policy-making.

With the daily declaration of interests by various party stakeholders, observers are of the strong opinion that it is an indication of the determination of APC in the state to reclaim the government house come 2024.