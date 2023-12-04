The Bayelsa State Labour Party Executive Council has expelled its governorship candidate for the just concluded November 11 election, Udengs Eradiri, indefinitely.

This is as the tenure of Local government and Ward Chairmen was formally terminated by the state executive council of the party.

All seems not to be well with the Labour party in Bayelsa state, as in Less than four weeks after the governorship election the crack in the party appears to be widening.

With this development, members of the state executive council say they are not happy with the workings of the governorship candidate of their party.

A major area of concern for them is how the governorship candidate maintained a vanguard of the Labour Party which is in contravention of the Constitution of the party.

Being backed up by the National Executive Council, the state exco believes such moves would strengthen the party in the long run.

The state executives also terminated the tenure of all Local Government and Ward Chairmen, following the expiration of their tenure in June 2023.