The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended four of its members.

11 members out of the 31 members of 10th house of assembly sat for hours, later suspending the members for betraying the trust of the Assembly.

The majority leader, Saater Tiseer, representing Mbagwa state constituency moved the motion for the suspension of the 4 members.

The suspension is for a period of three months from legislative Duties.

The suspended members are Gyila Solomon, Douglas Akya, Cephas Dyako and Anthony Agom.

The House also confirmed 21 Caretaker Chairmen that was forwarded to them by the Executive for confirmation.