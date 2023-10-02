A table of demands has been laid down by Labour and some concessions made by government, in last minute moves, to avert plans to shut down the nation’s economy.



The recent removal of subsidy on petrol and its after effects has pitched Labour against government.

Since May 29th when the Tinubu administration announced an end to subsidy regime on petrol, the policy has remained a burning issue in the polity.

Prices of commodities and the cost of transportation have hit the roof, forcing many organisations to reduce the number of days workers show up in the offices.

Organised Labour took up the gauntlet, holding the government by the jugular for needed respite.

While Nigeria’s two Labour centres agreed there was need to stop subsidy on fuel, they came up with a number of demands.

They include:

*Functional Refineries

*Provision of Compressed Natural Gas-fuelled buses for workers to ease transportation challenges

* A New Minimum Wage

*End to Taxation for Low Income Earners

*Payment of University Workers’ Withheld Salaries

* Re-Opening of the NURTW Headquarters

* Lift of Ban on RTEAN in Lagos state

In the last four months, government has moved swiftly to provide some succour aimed at cushioning the hardship of the increase in the price of petrol.

Some of the steps include

Provision of N5 billion each to states and the Federal Capital Territory as palliative, out of which N2 billion each has been disbursed

*Release of 200,000 bags of grains to the poorest of the poor.

In his Independence Day Address, President Bola Tinubu, announced a N25,000 addition to the salaries of all grades of workers for six months.

He also assured Nigerians 3000 CNG-propelled buses would soon begin operations.

But Organised labour is far from being satisfied.

It accuses the government of failing to engage in negotiations that would lead to mutual understanding and agreement.

It has declared a nationwide industrial action to take effect from 3rd October.

This was after a nationwide protest on 2nd August and a two-day warning strike in September.

As the clock ticks, both parties have now returned to the negotiation table.

The October 1 meeting between the two parties produced some results which labour insisted would be taken to its organs for ratification or rejection.

SSANU President, Muhammad Ibrahim is the Internal Auditor of NLC and a member of its National Executive Council and the National Administrative Council.

He tells me government has not been sincere towards meeting Labour’s demands.

To be or not to be?. The outcome of NLC and TUC’s separate NEC Meetings will determine which way for the country as citizens wait with bated breath, whether government will be able to stave off the looming lull in the nation’s economy.