Labour Party aspirants in dispute over Governorship Ticket

The Substitution Primary election of the Labour Party Governorship Substitution Primary Election hit the rocks but with a chance to mend fences and find who will be the party’s flagbearer in Lagos state on Wednesday, 10th of August.



This follows the controversy over the delegates list raised by one of the aspirants, Moshood Salvador.

As it seems most political parties have concluded the process, the Labour party is yet to elect candidate in Lagos.

The process started in Excel-Oriental Hotel, Oshodi when one of the aspirants, Moshood Salvador complained that 26 of his delegates were omitted from the list.

Mr Salvador before leaving the venue angrily, claims the delegates list for the substation primary election has been doctored and his camp no longer trust the process.

But, the Secretary of Labour party, Lagos state explains that the issued raised by Mr Salvador bordering omission of some names delegates could be typographical error.

The Deputy national chairman of the party says he is surprised the outburst of the former APC chieftain.

With the process stopped, the party concluded they will now hold the substitution primary election at a later date

Before the exercise halted, Mr Ifagbami Awamaridi held forth as a placeholder for the party. He has also written formerly to withdraw from the race.

Moshood Salvador is slugging the Labour Party’s governorship ticket with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The Labour Party in Lagos State had originally put a placeholder as its candidate for the State Governorship seat to pave way for the period when it will be able to elect a substantive Candidate to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 Governroship contest in the State.

The current dispute may put paid to the party’s ambition to participate in the Election unless it can put its house in oder before the August 15th deadline of the election management body, the Independent National Electoral Commission.