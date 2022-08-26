Plateau Labour Party dispute over Candidate Continues

The recent crises over the rightful governorship flag bearer of the Labour party in Plateau State may not end any time soon.

This is because the two candidates who have shown interest to contest the seat of the Governor under the party, are yet to settle their differences out of court, despite several efforts within and outside the state to resolve the issue.

There are two factions, who each have a candidates claiming to have received certificates of return from the party’s national headquarters, with the mandate to fly the party’s governorship ticket in the coming general elections in the country next year.

Yohanna Margif was initially said to be the party’s flag bearer, but was allegedly expelled from the party for reasons not clearly explained.

This saw the emergence of Patrick Dakum who afterwards launched his own campaign team, following his acceptance of a certificate of return, which became a trend on the various social media platforms across the country.

But the social media space has recently been busy following an alleged notice of court injunction, granted against Mr Patrick Dakum by the federal high court.

TVC News was at a press briefing where the Dakum campaign team, attempted to explain their side of the story and the purported court injunction served to them.

A consultant to the Yohanna Margif campaign team also shared their own side of the story and stand on the issue.

We chatted with the state leadership of the labour party on what their stand is on the conflict.

Mr Dakum, on his part pledges to abide by the decision of the justice court on the matter.

A crisis of confidence had developed within the Plateau State Chapter of the Labour Party over the rightful owner of the party’s Governorship Ticket in the 2023 General Elections in the State.