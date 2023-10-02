The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC will continue to exhibit improved civility and efficiency to ensure that no damage is done to federal government facilities in the state.

Osun State Commandant of the Corps, Sunday Agboola gave the assurance in Osogbo at the opening of a two day capacity building workshop for officers of the Corps in Osun State.

It’s a training workshop organized for both the senior and junior officers of the Corps in Osun State.

The motive is to equip them with necessary skills and knowledge that will aid them in discharging their duties with civility.

The training is in partnership with a nongovernmental organization.

The officers were also trained on both the internal and external leadership roles.

The state commandant of the NSCDC thanked the commandant general of the Corps for approving the training.

He assures that its impact will soon be evident in their operations.

The training had participants from all the Local Government offices of the NSCDC in the state.