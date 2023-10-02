A youth group under the aegis of Akoko North Political Youth Movement, has asked a foremost business mogul, Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole to contest the vacant Akoko North Federal Constituency seat following the appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister for Interior.

In a resolution made public on Monday at a monthly meeting in Ikare-Akoko, the group, said the Okeagbe-Akoko born philanthropist has what it takes to continue the good work of the former representative.

The group’s Secretary, Abubakar Kazeem made this know after hours of meeting, stressing that the group has resolved to support and canvas for Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole whom they claim is fit to represent the people of Akoko North.

“It’s a known fact that the business mogul with his wealth of experience, has transversed round the globe to meet the yearnings of the people and due to this, we have decided to give him our total support,” they said.

“Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole will represent the interest of the people well, if given the chance to represent them at the green chamber.

“We are very confident that he has what it takes to lead, represent and with his wealth of experience, he will transform Akoko North Federal Constituency.

“We are ready to canvas, mobilize and preach his gospel to all the nooks and crannies of the Federal Constituency.

This, we will do with all our strength and special vigour.

“He has the pre-requisite to represent, he’s well prepared to take the constituency to greater and enviable heights.

Hon Kolawole Joseph is the messiah we’re waiting for”, he submitted.