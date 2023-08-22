A politically inclined group, Akoko North Progressive Forum has endorsed a world class legal practitioner, Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa to represent the interest of the people in the vacant Akoko North Federal Constituency position.

The group in a communique signed by its Coordinator, Alhaji S.O. Bakare after its emergency meeting in Ikare-Akoko, endorsed Dr Olumuyiwa Olusa to fill the vacant Akoko North Federal Constituency position as he’s the most qualified aspirant having prepared himself for representative assignment after he had bagged PhD in Legislative Drafting.

The group assured him of 100 percent votes, saying all their members across the 23 wards of the Federal Constituency are ready to canvas and mobilize for him and most importantly make sure he wins the forthcoming bye election.

According to the communique,” Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa is one of the most successful Legal Practitioner in Africa, he has prepared himself academically, professionally and politically.

The Ajowa-Akoko born philanthropist was an aspirant in the 2019 general election under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress.

The group Coordinator, Alh. S.O. Bakare who addressed reporters after the meeting also said that all their members have consulted in their various wards and it has been concluded that Akoko North Federal Constituency will soon become a place of pride if all the traditional rulers, civil servants , artisans, students and other stakeholders in the Federal Constituency join them to support Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa to continue the good legacy of the former representative, Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo who has been appointed as Minister of Interior.

” We are very confident that he will use his magic wand of transformation and development to set a pace and transform the Federal Constituency.” they added.

” The destiny of Akoko North Federal Constituency and good visions of all the past and present leaders of Akoko North can only be achieved if our mandate is in the hand of a prudent, purposeful, and transparent man like Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa”.

The group resolved in their communique to continue in their consultation, mobilization and canvassing both the All Progressives Congress members and the general public to see the reasons Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa must fill in the vacant position.