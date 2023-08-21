Youths under the aegis of Akoko North West Youth Movement have asked a renowned Legal Luminary, Dr Olumuyiwa Olusa to contest for the vacant Akoko North Federal Consistency position following the appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as minister.

The group, rising from its emergency meeting in Okeagbe, the Akoko North West Local Government headquarters, said the Ajowa-Akoko born philanthropist has what it takes to continue with the good legacy of the former representative.

The group’s Organizing Secretary, Adebayo Gbenga and Publicity Secretary, Alade Sunday Olumide stated this in a press Statement after the former Representative tendered his resignation letter to take up his ministerial appointment.

They pointed out that Akoko North Federal Consistency needs a man with wealth of experience to face the challenges ahead, especially now that the economy is taking a new dimension nationally.

According to them, Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusa will serve and agitate for the interest of the people better if given a chance to represent.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the antecedent of Dr Olumuyiwa Olusa and that is why we are rooting for him to fill the vacant Akoko North Federal Consistuency position.

“We are very confident that he has what it takes to represent us and his wealth of experience will help him transform his Consistency.

“We are ready to canvas, mobilize and preach his gospel to all nooks and crannies of the Federal Consistency. This, we will do with all our strength.

“His success story through his years in the Legal profession has clearly shown that he is a man of untainted and unblemished character who is dependable to represent the people”.

“We know he can represent well if he is given the chance to represent. He has the prerequisite to bring rapid development to the Federal Consistuency.

Advertisement

They added that ” This is the time for us to send a man who is loyal to the party, he contested in 2019 for the primaries and yet his unalloyed support to the party remains unshaken”.