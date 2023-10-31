The Akoko North Youth For Adequate Representation, has described, Muyiwa Olusa, as the ideal choice for Akoko North Federal Constituency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to TVC News, the group said Mr Olusa is competent and popular among the good people of Akoko federal constituency.

The Youths described him as the best candidate for Akoko North federal constituency.

“One of the key factors that set Dr. Muyiwa Olusa apart is his remarkable competence. With an extensive background in both academia, Legal profession and community development, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table “, the group said.

The Akoko youth group urged the people to rally behind Dr Olusa, who according to them, embodies competence, dedication, integrity, and unmatched popularity.

Read full statement below:

In the vibrant and diverse landscape of Nigerian politics, choosing a leader who possesses the qualities of competence, experience, and popularity is of utmost importance. In the forthcoming by-election for the Akoko North Federal Constituency, Dr. Muyiwa Olusa emerges as the shining beacon of effective representation, and here’s why you should rally behind this exceptional candidate.

One of the key factors that set Dr. Muyiwa Olusa apart is his remarkable competence. With an extensive background in both academia, Legal profession and community development, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. As a seasoned Lawyer, he has displayed an unwavering commitment to research and education. His intellectual acumen and problem-solving skills make him exceptionally well-suited to the complexities of modern legislation.

Dr. Olusa’s unwavering dedication to public service is evident in his long history of community engagement and leadership. He has been an active member of various community-based initiatives and has consistently worked towards improving the lives of the people in Akoko North Federal Constituency. His passion for community development is a proof to his commitment to uplifting his constituents.

In a world where politics often faces issues of corruption and unethical practices, Dr. Olusa stands out as a beacon of integrity. His reputation for honesty and transparency is unwavering, and this quality is a rarity in the political arena. He is a leader who can be trusted to make decisions that prioritize the well-being of his constituents over personal gain.

Olusa’s popularity is linked to the deep connection he has established with the people of Akoko North Federal Constituency. He is a man of the people, having engaged with them on numerous occasions, listened to their concerns, and consistently worked towards finding solutions. His approachability and relatability set him apart, making him a beloved figure among his constituents.

Effective representation is the backbone of a functioning democracy. Dr. Muyiwa Olusa not only understands the intricacies of representation but has also demonstrated a deep commitment to this noble cause. He knows that his role is to serve as the voice of the people and to advocate for their needs in the legislative chambers.

In a diverse and dynamic constituency like Akoko North Federal Constituency, effective representation is not just a necessity but a lifeline. Dr. Olusa’s dedication to this cause ensures that the constituency’s diverse needs and concerns will be addressed with the utmost diligence.

As the by-election for Akoko North Federal Constituency draws near, it is imperative that the people rally behind a candidate who embodies competence, dedication, integrity, and unmatched popularity. Dr. Muyiwa Olusa is not just a leader but a visionary, and his passion for effective representation is palpable. The time has come for the people to unite and support a candidate who will bring about positive change and progress. Dr. Olusa is the ideal choice for Akoko North Federal Constituency, and together, we can create a brighter future for all.

Akoko North Youth For Adequate Representation