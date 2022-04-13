2023: Ondo youth drums support for Akeredolu’s aide, Olumbe Akinkungbe’s aspiration

A youth socio-political group in Ondo State, Ondo State Youth for Good Governance (OYGG), has declared their unflinching loyalty and support to the renowned ICT Guru, Olumbe Akinkungbe .

The group said the entire sons and daughters of Ondo Kingdom are totally supporting him to represent Ondo East/West Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber in the coming general election.

According to a communique issued and signed by the group Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abiloro Feranmi after the group’s meeting in Akure Ondo state capital, the group said the Ondo town born IT expert has what it takes to transform the Kingdom and beyond.

“Many aspire to lead even when they don’t have what it takes to lead, Olumbe Akinkungbe has what it takes to salvage our dear Kingdom from the verge of collapse and that’s why we as a sociopolitical group is supporting his aspiration because we are sure he will win and represent the Federal Constituency right. ” he said.

“It’s time we invite personality with exposure to restructure the kingdom as several people has tried but failed us.

However, the group also called on all Ondo Kingdom stakeholders beyond party affiliation and all dwellers that meant well for the kingdom to support Olumbe Akinkungbe aspiration so that Ondo Kingdom can be great again.

“At a time like this, the kingdom needs a visionary leader who knows what the common man needs to survive, Akinkungbe through his exposure and wealth of experience has been putting smiles on the faces of thousands and we are sure all Ondo Kingdom dwellers and beyond will smile if he is given the chance to represent.

“His antecedent in diverse professions is a clear pointer that he is more fit than any other aspirant to represent the kingdom.”

“We know he can do it if he is given the chance to represent. He has what it takes to bring rapid development to the kingdom .” he added.