Owo Progressives Union Backs Samuel Ilesanmi Alade’s aspiration

An Owo based youth socio-political group, Owo Progressive Union, has declared their unflinching loyalty and support for the Retired Military General, Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade (SIA)

Already, the entire sons and daughters of Akoko extraction are backing the aspiration of Alade to represent Ondo North at the Red Chamber in the coming general election.

According to a communique issued and signed by the group Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fatai after the group meeting in Akure Ondo state capital, the group said the Oyin-Akoko born retired but not tired General has what it takes to transform the Senatorial district and beyond.

“Many are aspiring to lead even when they don’t have what it takes to lead, Alade has what it takes to salvage our dear District from the verge of collapse and that’s why we as a sociopolitical group is supporting his aspiration because we are sure he will win and represent the district right. ” he said.

It’s time we invite personalty with exposure to restructure the district as several people has tried but failed us.

However, the group also called on all Ondo North stakeholders beyond party affiliation and all dwellers that meant well for the district to support Alade’s aspiration for Ondo North can be great again.

“At a time like this, Ondo North needs a visionary leader who knows what the common man needs to survive, SIA through his exposure and wealth of experience has been putting smiles on the faces of thousands and we are sure all Ondo North dwellers and beyond will smile if he is given the chance to represent”

“His antecedent in the military is a clear pointer that he is more fit than any other aspirant to represent the District.”

“We know he can do it if he is given the chance to represent. He has what it takes to bring rapid development to the district like he has been doing even without political office.” he added.

The group urged all the Stakeholders and the delegates of All Progressive Congress in Ondo North to support and cast their votes for Alade on the 27th May 2022,

“We believe a vote for SIA is a vote for Rapid and positive development of Ondo North Senatorial District, SIA is the only candidate that can salvage our dear district from the verge of collapse” The group added.