The Prime mover of Oga Support Group, Olamigoke Ayara has thrown his weight behind Governor Aiyedatiwa to emerge as the All Progressives Congress Candidate for the November 16th governorship election in Ondo state.Ayara in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, said Governor Aiyedatiwa is the best material for the plum job.

According to him, the governor is a tested and trusted hand who is committed to that development of the state.

The statement added, “While we want to thank our great party , APC for the fair play in the screening exercise for Gubernatorial Aspirants in Ondo State before the primaries, we members of the OGA SUPPORT GROUP are very much aware that the Nation is on a moving train under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and heading towards the promise land and we do not want Ondo State to be left behind.

“Only an experienced administrator like Lucky Aiyedatiwa can work to ensure that Ondo is well plugged into the progressive agenda of Mr. President.

“Therefore, our Group throw our support behind Governor Aiyedatiwa to emerge as the Candidate of the Party”