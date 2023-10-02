Sokoto state governor Ahmad Aliyu has called on youth in the state to develop their entrepreneurship skills through knowledge sharing and strategic partnership, which will guarantee opportunities for innovation, job creation and reduced the rising youth unemployment responsible for poverty and other antisocial vices in the country.

The governor made the called at the startup breakfast for young entrepreneurs in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and other parts of the country aimed at creating avenues for partnership, growth and development of strategic entrepreneurship opportunities so as to fight the scourge of poverty and set the North West Region on the part of economic glory.

Governor Aliyu who was represented at the meeting by his commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economy, Bashar Umarun Kwabo said the state government is determined to provide the enabling environment for small and medium enterprise to thrive through deliberate government policies and support to all efforts towards making Sokoto and indeed Nigeria a prosperous nation.

Earlier, former Nigeria minister of Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami addressed the gathering virtually emphasizing the need for strategic partnership , collaboration among entrepreneur as well as dedication and commitment to their various line of business endeavours.