Sokoto state governor Ahmad Aliyu has paid a condolence visit Giyawa community in Goronyo local government in the eastern Senatorial district of Sokoto state where bandits attack has caused the death of five persons with over twenty nine others kidnapped.

The governor who also donated N13.6 million and 150 bags of foodstuff to victims of banditry attack in the community and environ confirmed that five persons died, one injured, four still in captivity while 25 others captured by the bandits regained thier freedom from the areas.

He sympathized the relatives of the affected persons and urged them to consider the situation as the will of Allah as security challenges had become a concern in various parts of the nation.

Advertisement

According to him, Police, military and other sister security agencies were being supported to halt banditry and other forms on crimes and urged residents to support them with useful information in order to tackle the menace.

Advertisement

Earlier, Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, the chairman of Goronyo LGA, said Sabongarin Dole, Nassarawa, Giyawa, Danwaru and Sabongarin Moyekai settlements were affected by the banditry activities.

Shehu said residents find it difficult to sleep in the night due to the incessant attacks by the bandits who gang themselves and stationed in the bush within few kilometres from the settlements.