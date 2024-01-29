Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu has extended an olive branch to the members of the opposition in the state to join him in moving the state forward.

The governor made the call while addressing a large crowd of supporters who gathered to welcome him back to the state after the Apex Court affirmed his electoral victory as the validly elected governor of Sokoto state.

Governor Aliyu commended the judiciary for remaining unbiased, standing for the truth and that their decision has restored the hope and confidence of the people of the state in Nigeria democracy.

Governor Aliyu dedicated the victory to the people of the state saying, this shows that they would continue to enjoy good governance, quality leadership and improve service delivery to better their living standard and general development of Sokoto state.