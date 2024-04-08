The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa says the current global economic realities have made it necessary for young people to gain technical skills to become entrepreneurs and solution providers.

Governor Aiyedatiwa disclosed this at the Ondo State Entrepreneurs Summit, with the theme, “Innovative Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economy”, held in Akure, the State capital.

This year’s event witnessed the largest turn out of participants from across the state.

Addressing thousands of youths that gathered for the summit, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the current economic situation in the country, demands urgent interventions, through innovative entrepreneurship.

Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged that entrepreneurs have always been at the forefront of transformative change, creating jobs, driving productivity and catalysing economic development.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Summy Smart-Francis said the state government has trained and empowered 618 persons at the grassroots.

Some of the speakers at the event, including ace comedian, Ali Baba, popular Co-presenter of Your View on TVC, Tope Mark-Odigie, stressed the need for youths to be innovative.

The Governor also used the event to launch distribution of tricycles to farmers, to aid transportation of farm produce and enhance food security in the state.