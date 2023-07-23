The Niger state government says it will leverage on the agro-industrial value chain by making available critical infrastructure for the development of high quality products for local consumption and export.

The deputy governor of the state Yakubu Garba stated this at the opening of the Niger National trade fair in Minna.

Niger state is diversely and richly endowed with great potential for export across multiple sectors , particularly agriculture, livestock and fisheries, solid minerals, arts and crafts.

The State also boasts of large deposits of mineral resources such as gold uranium, coal, iron ore and tin.

Over the years successive governments have made attempts to turn export of agro-commodities into a means of driving economic growth and rural development.

Yet the impact has not been greatly felt in driving economic growth.

The new government is determined not to tow the same path but plans to leverage on agro-industrial value chain to provide critical infrastructure.

This is the assurance of the Niger state governor represented by his deputy Yakubu Garba as he declared open the Niger National trade fair.

Trade fairs supports innovations and a notable promotional activity that opens opportunity for networking with business partners.

It is expected that this fair will open up new market opportunities for investors.