Producers, and processors of Agro-Allied products have been warned against deviating from required standard or risk sanctions.

The Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Faruok Salim was speaking in Osogbo at a general sensitization workshop on Agro Allied Products organized by the agency.

A number of products from Nigeria including Agro-allied products are enjoying global acceptance.

This is attributed to efforts of the federal Government, regulatory bodies working with stakeholders to ensure the products meet up with specifications of the foreign Countries.

This sensitization workshop is part of efforts to create awareness on the importance of standards by manufacturers, producers and processors.

Represented by the Deputy Director of SON in the southwest, the Director General said the present administration is focusing on food security.

The event also serves as a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing on the importance of sustainable agriculture and food production.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of NAFDAC, Nigeria export promotion council, Ministry of Commerce and Agriculture among others.

The theme of the workshop is Standard Adherence” : Catalyst for Trade.

