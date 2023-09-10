The Nigerian Army’s 3rd Division has organized a sensitization training workshop for officers and soldiers of the division.

The one-day sensitization lecture is aimed at educating the personnel on the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigerian soldier through adherence to humanitarian and human rights laws.

Officers and soldiers of the 3 armored division of the Nigeria Army Rukuba Cantonment, Jos Plateau State.

Advertisement

A one-day event aimed at training personnel on the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigerian soldier through adherence to humanitarian and human rights laws

The Chief of Civil Military Relations, Nigeria Army, is the special guest at the event.

He, and the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army, address the personnel on the subject matter.

Advertisement

The knowledge of humanitarian law and the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigerian Army soldier in operation, are imperative in achieving the mandate of 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven workshop.

The carefully selected participants are called upon to use this opportunity to broaden their understanding of the selected topics for the event.

Advertisement