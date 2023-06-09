Security Operatives have been tasked to explore dialogue, maintain respect for Human rights and protection of civilians in troubled areas as this is key in restoring lasting peace

This was the thrust of speakers at a two day joint Security agents and Community Leaders dialogue and learning workshop on Human rights and protection of civilians, organised by a non Governmental Organization

Communities in Zamfara and other states in the north west region continue to suffer the brunt of Banditry and Kidnapping after so many years,

Many have died as a result, many have been displaced, others Kidnapped and released after payment of ransom, while some still remain captivity

Advertisement

Some Communities at one point or the other also suffered collateral damage during military operations.

It has prompted the need to train Security agencies and Community Leaders on civil military relations, conflict prevention, respect for human rights and protection of civilians.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal is happy to declare the workshop open describing it as coming at the right time.

He is represented by the secretary to the state government, Abubakar Nakwada

Advertisement

The training brings together Security agents, Community and traditional leaders and other stakeholders

Security agencies, Community Leaders and other stakeholders at this training have agreed to work hand in hand to ensure peace in all troubled areas and respect the human rights of citizens.