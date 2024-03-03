A non profit organization in Nigeria has organized a two-day capacity building workshop for committee members of the 10th National Assembly.

The group says this is part of it’s commitment to ensure good governance and boost leadership skills.

The National Assembly has various committees that are responsible for the effective conduct of legislative affairs.

From the Human Rights committee to the committee on ethics, Privileges and public petition, each committee had separate interactive sessions to share ideas, and insights through dialogue and collaborative exercises.

The workshop also aims to equip committee members with the necessary tools needed to effectively discharge their duties.

This retreat underscores the objective of the organization to strengthen democratic governance and map out strategies to foster national development.