Nigeria has lost an estimated 200 Billion Dollars to attacks on critical national assets and infrastructure since 1999.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps disclosed this at a forum on protecting national assets.

A forum in Abuja to firm up strategies for protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

Since 1999, attacks on infrastructure such as schools, buildings and oil installation have resulted In the loss of an estimated 200 Billion Dollars.

The Corps which is saddle with the mandate to protect critical national assets has had an uphill task performing this role, in isolation.

An inclusive approach by agencies whose role involves security is the bulk of the strategies being agreed on.

What remains is how the stakeholders will carry out their roles.

NCS ARRAIGNS THREE SMUGGLERS OVER ILLEGAL IMPORTATION FORGERY

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A has arraigned three suspected smugglers before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects; Ismail Shaibu-Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu were arraigned on a two separate count charges bothering on forgery and conspiracy to commit wits by forging Customs’ documents, particularly the Service “Exit Note” for the purpose of evading the necessary duties payable to the government.

While arraigning the accused before the court in suit number: FHC/AB/31C/23, the prosecuting counsel and Customs’ Assistant Legal Adviser, Vivian Aigbadon told the court that the accused persons committed the offenses between January and February, 2023 at Owode Idiroko road, Yewa South Local Govt.

The court ordered that the three accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Center within it’s jurisdiction till next week’s Tuesday the 16th May, 2023.