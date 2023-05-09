The Lagos State Government has announced plans to alleviate the constant flooding experienced on Lagos Island, with a projected completion date of July.

According to Lekan Shodeinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage and Environmental Services, this will be achieved through ongoing construction aimed at channelling water from canals into the lagoon.

The issue of flooding has plagued Lagos Island for some time, with viral videos on social media showing the devastating effects of floods on major markets such as Oroyinyin, Ojogiwa, Iduganran and Jankara. During the rainy season, residents and traders have to navigate polluted waters, and the situation has become unbearable.

The Lagos Ministry of Environment has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and acquired high-powered pumping machines designed to evacuate water from waterlogged areas, which has been a major cause of flooding in the markets during the rainy season.

The state government is also taking proactive steps to adapt to the new climate reality, with projections that coastal cities like Lagos could disappear by mid-century due to rising sea levels. While work is still ongoing, residents have been urged to take ownership of their environment and desist from dumping refuse into drains and canals.

Advertisement

“We are committed to finding a lasting solution to the issue of flooding in Lagos Island,” said Shodeinde. With these measures in place, the government is optimistic that the situation will improve, and the people of Lagos Island can enjoy a more flood-free environment.