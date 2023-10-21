The Ondo State Government says efforts are being made to ensure that professionals in the medical sector in the state remain on the job.

The state Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele disclosed this at the investiture of new executive officers of the Association of Professional Bodies.

Nigeria is in a more critical situation than before, due to the exodus of professionals abroad, in search of the proverbial greener pastures.

A new survey by Phillips Consulting indicates that 52% of Nigerian professionals are considering leaving their current jobs and moving abroad within a year.

Professionals in various fields discussed this and other issues at the investiture of new executive officers of the Association of Professional Bodies in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The guest speaker, who is the Head of Department of Economics in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, said Nigerian professionals have major roles to play in bringing rapid development to the country.

The state government admitted the mass movement of health workers abroad, but stressed that it is determined to check the trend.

The new Chairman of the Association and other officials said efforts should be geared towards providing better welfare packages for professionals.

The highpoint of the event was the investiture of new executive officers for the association.