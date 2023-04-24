The Delta State Government through its newly introduced Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Programme has trained and empowered 126 undergraduates to start their businesses

This is to reduce youth unemployment while they continue with their education.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa wants the students to utilised all they learnt to become successful entrepreneurs.

Drawn from seven Tertiary institutions in Delta State, these students turned entrepreneurs had a rough journey towards becoming business owners.

Advertisement

After applying, the over 1,300 students were pruned down to 170.

They attended a masterclass and the number dropped to 143. They later went to a bootcamp and here they are now – successful ones

The Delta State Job Creation scheme has made over 13,000 entrepreneurs since 2015 and this new initiative targeting undergraduates will take it even further in the incoming administration

The Governor who is represented handed the starter packs to the students who are excited about the challenge of running a business alongside their school.