The National Directorate of Employment, NDE is training unemployed young rural dwellers with functional skills in areas their communities have comparative advantage.

This is to enable them to become self-reliant.

The Director General of the agency who flagged off the Community-based Business Training Scheme says 740 youths have been selected across the country

Though the rate of rural unemployment in Nigeria, according to available statistics reveals it is lower than in the urban area, it is still relatively high.

That’s why the National Directorate of Employment is focusing on addressing unemployment among rural youths.

The Director General of the agency, who is represented at the flag off the Community-Based Business Training Scheme here at Issele Uku, underscores the reason for initiative

There are 740 participants in selected communities from the 36 states and FCT who are residing in their rural communities. In Delta State, these are the selected youths who will be trained for three months

The initiative is expected to boost local economies as well reduce the rural urban migration