The Traditional Ruler of Gurku kingdom in Nasarawa State has regained his Freedom following interventions of the state government and the security agencies in the state.

The first class paramount ruler who was abducted on Sunday the 6th of August was released on Monday the 14th of August as result of sustained pressure.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Sule disclosed this in Lafia, during the inauguration ceremony of newly appointed commissioners.

It was also revealed that the abduction of the traditional ruler was with the aid of insiders who connived with the kidnappers.