OAU undergraduates hold beauty pageant to promote culture, foster unity

Cultural enthusiasts have emphasised the importance of using culture to promote unity among Nigerians, irrespective of their differences.

They stated this at a beauty pageantry held in Ife, Osun State organised by some undergraduates.

The event was put together by undergraduates of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in collaboration with some cultural enthusiasts.

The motive is to bring young girls together to showcase their culture and also to discover some hidden talents, promote harmony and togetherness towards enhancing unity in diversity.

Colourful brands of Ankara, Aso-Oke, Hausa, and Fulani fabrics including costumes of the people of South-South of Nigeria were seen on the runway.

One after another, participants come on stage to pass different messages to encourage their peers.

They feel that if the project is sustained, it will go a long way toward reversing the cultural loss that is occurring, particularly among the younger population.

A hundred entries were submitted, and fourteen made it to the preliminary round following comprehensive screening. The winner, as well as the first and second runners up, are likely to be crowned queens at the event’s grand finale, which is slated for the third week of October 2022.

The event provides an opportunity to expand understanding of cultural diversity principles, improve inclusiveness, and foster a true sense of belonging for all.