Flood kills 10, displaces scores in Adamawa

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Suleiman Muhammad has confirmed that ten persons have been killed and another scores displaced in some part of Girei local government area of the state by flood.

He told our reporter in a phone chat that the incident happened in Jabbi Lamba town and its environs during the Thursday torrential rainfall.

According to him, six corpses have been recovered while four others are yet to be recovered.

He added that the natural disaster led to the hospitalisation of three children following a building collapse, stressing that his agency sent an assessment team to the affected areas.

He explained that ADSEMA will reach out to the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian bodies to visit the affected communities to ascertain damage caused by the disaster.

