Niger: Flood displaces at least 4,000 IDPs in Seven communities

Seven communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger have been flooded as a result of the ongoing construction of the Zungeru hydroelectric power project in the state.

This was disclosed by the state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), at the Central Primary School, Gwada.

Sympathising with the displaced persons, Mr Sani-Bello said “We have almost 4,000 IDPs displaced by banditry and the construction of Zungeru dam.”

“Some communities have been flooded and are under water and have left, while they have not not been paid compensation”.

The governor expressed concern about “the influx of bandits and Boko Haram elements in and out of Shiroro Local Government who have continued to detonate improvised explosive devices in Galadima-kogo.

Mr. Sani-Bello stated that bandits had taken over roughly twelve local government areas in the state, and that security services are employing new tactics and techniques to combat them.

According to him, the bandits are taking advantage of the size of the state and the lack of security officials on ground.

Mr Sani-Bello said the federal government had made plans for impacted areas to relocate to higher ground due to the flooding.

He said he would liaise with the federal ministry of works to hasten the release of funds for those affected to relocate as well as payment of compensation.

The governor also paid a visit to Munya LGA’s Mararaban Dan-danu, where he spoke with vigilante groups and hunters, promising them more advanced weapons to tackle banditry.