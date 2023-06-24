Global Finance Summit in Paris has ended with many African nations being disappointed as debts collation request failed.

African and Asian Pacific countries going for World bank loans will henceforth enjoy repayments top gaps when hit by climate change disasters.

This is a fallout from the Paris Global Finance Summit of countries leaders.

In recent years, famine has hit countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and South Africa while Nigeria and Pakistan have lost Farms houses and

livestock to floods.

Many rich Nations at the summit quietly endorsed the world bank’s position. The UK for instance has said it will apply similar position in judgments on its

loans to 12 countries in Africa and the Caribbean, yet many data Nations agree that the proposal may not have real impacts on them.

These little countries want outright cancellation on their debts which they say are crippling their development aspirations.

At the Paris Summit, France and Japan have already initiated special drawing rights for poor Nations but such rights must be rooted through the international monetary funds.