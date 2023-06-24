The Nigerian Ports Authority has restored the Apapa water Works facility that has been out of use since 2012.

The facility serves the seaports Community with 2.4 million gallons of water per day.

The Apapa ports operating environment has been without water owing to the dilapidated water facility.

The restoration of the 2.4 million gallons per day facility by the Nigerian post Authority has brought huge relief to the port community.

Commissioning the newly renovated Water Project, the managing director of the Nigerian post Authority Mohammed Bello-Koko explained that the restoration of the water facility was a matter of priority considering its importance to the operating environment.

The Apapa local government chairperson and other officials of the Lego state government who were present at the occasion commended the gesture of the Nigerian port Authority management.

In addition the Nigerian Port Authority Management team was also applauded for the recent rehabilitation of the accident and emergency world at the Apapa General Hospital and the acquisition and deployment of the first of its kind incinerator in Africa for efficient Waste Management.