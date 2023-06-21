President Bola Tinubu landed in Paris, France, on Tuesday, ahead of the New Global Financing Pact event, which would be hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron.

After the jet touched down at 6.47 p.m. local time, President Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other high government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Tinubu will today, Wednesday receive detailed briefs from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit, and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

He will attend the two-day summit on Thursday, June 22nd and Wednesday, June 23rd, which will examine opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries facing difficult short-term financial challenges, particularly the most indebted, as well as mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies grappling with the effects of Covid-19 and the energy crisis.

The President is accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other senior government officials.