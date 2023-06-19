President Bola Tinubu will join international leaders in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 22, to evaluate and sign a New Global Financial Pact that prioritises support and investment for vulnerable countries.

This is due to the disastrous effects of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftereffects on the entire cosmos.

The President will attend the two-day Summit on June 22 and 23, which will examine possibilities to restore fiscal flexibility to nations facing significant short-term financial issues, particularly the most indebted.

President Tinubu will also use the opportunity to mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change as well as foster development in low-income countries and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

Tinubu and other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases of poverty.

They will do so to provide access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The Summit will be held at Palais Brongniart, which will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Members of the President’s Policy Advisory Council and key government officials will accompany him. On Saturday, he will return to Abuja.