Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate to address Global Financial experts in UK

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Credent Capital & Advisory Limited, and the Zamfara State (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal will address a gathering of global financial experts Speaker at the 2022 Reputable Banks and Fintech Awards/Conference.

The RBFA and Conference which is Scheduled to hold in Glasgow, United Kingdom is designed to acknowledge rapid expansion, integration, accelerated growth, and reforms of Africa’s banking and financial sector.

The 2022 RBFA conference will feature a broad range of discussions and debates by top facilitators from Africa and Europe bringing theoretical & practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote financial inclusion

That’s according to Beldina Auma, the Co-Chair of the RBFA Audit Committee Reputation Poll International & Former Chair of World Bank Group-IMF African Society

Key stakeholders at the Conference Include Banks, Insurance Companies, International Donors, Investors, policymakers, and regulators among others

Also, one of the important features of the RFBA conference is branding strategies for accelerated growth providing financial institutions the awesome opportunity to learn winning branding strategies that will help to build their equities and maintain dominance in their markets.

The RBFA Organizers said Dauda Lawal, Ph.D. a Former Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria is selected to be one of the Speakers considering his vast experience, knowledge, expertise, and technical know-how in the financial institutions

Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare is the PDP Governorship Candidate in Zamfara State

The former Banker Turns Politician will among other top global financial moguls discuss critical issues around the global financial Institutions at the conference

The Annual RBF Awards & Conference 2022 is scheduled to hold between Tuesday 28th – Thursday 30th June 2022 at Raddison Red, Finnieston Quay 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow, G3 8HL, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Nominees for the 2022 Reputable Banks & Fintech Awards are carefully selected among top-notch banking and financial institutions in Africa.

“We will celebrate the achievements of those who are driving growth, and development, paving new economic opportunities for citizens and communities and inspiring the new generations of bankers who are shaping Africa’s economic future.,” Beldina Auma Said.