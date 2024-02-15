President Bola Tinubu has arrived Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia to attend the 37th Ordinary Summit of the African Union .

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

The President will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

President Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

The summit, which closes next Sunday, marks a crucial stage for the pan-African organisation, as all attention turns to the election of its new chair for 2024.

Top on the agenda at the summit is the political crisis in Senegal as President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the presidential election, with only three weeks to go, has plunged the country into a political crisis.

Advertisement

However, some countries will be absent from the summit debates, following their suspension due to coups. These countries are Gabon and Niger, as well as Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso, that have been suspended since 2021 and 2022.