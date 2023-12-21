The Nigerian Senate has Screened and confirmed the nomination of 11 Justices of the Supreme Court.

Their Nominations were confirmed following consideration of the report by the Committee on Judiciary human Rights and Legal matters Chaired by Senator TAHIR Monguno recommending the Senate’s approval after satisfying all necessary requirements.

In their various contributions, a Cross Section of the lawmakers commended the Committee for a satisfactory report despite being put on short notice.

They also expressed deep confidence in Mr President’s choice of appointees and believe their proven track records and antecedents will further strengthen Nigeria’s Judicial arm and improve the administration of Justice in Nigeria.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had sort the Senate’s approval through a letter sent to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio at the commencement of plenary session on Wednesday

The justices as nominated by President Tinubu are

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru