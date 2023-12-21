The Nigerian Senate has Screened and confirmed the nomination of 11 Justices of the Supreme Court.
Their Nominations were confirmed following consideration of the report by the Committee on Judiciary human Rights and Legal matters Chaired by Senator TAHIR Monguno recommending the Senate’s approval after satisfying all necessary requirements.
In their various contributions, a Cross Section of the lawmakers commended the Committee for a satisfactory report despite being put on short notice.
They also expressed deep confidence in Mr President’s choice of appointees and believe their proven track records and antecedents will further strengthen Nigeria’s Judicial arm and improve the administration of Justice in Nigeria.
Recall that President Bola Tinubu had sort the Senate’s approval through a letter sent to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio at the commencement of plenary session on Wednesday
The justices as nominated by President Tinubu are
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru