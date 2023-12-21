Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Gas , Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe wants an increased Budgetary Provision for Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry.

Senator Jarigbe said this in an interactive session with Journalists at the National Assembly.

He says the N5.8 Billion Budget proposed for the Petroleum Resources sector is grossly inadequate, especially to capture the Gas Revolution Policy initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Committee also faulted the Style of the Operation of the Presidential Steering Committee on Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG) complaining that its activities have been largely shrouded in Secrecy.

He says the Presidential steering Committee has ignored several invitations of the Senate to give detailed explanation on the Gas Revolution project.

Senator JARIGBE further appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to intervene in resolving the communication gap between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Presidential Committee on Gas as well as the National Assembly to improve the Country’s gas value Chain .