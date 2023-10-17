Two earthquakes have rocked western Nepal, injuring 17 people, damaging homes and triggering a landslide that blocked a major highway, authorities said.

According to Rama Acharya, an official with the interior ministry, the road to the southern plains was closed by the landslide that followed the magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 earthquakes in the neighbouring Indian district of Bajhang.

Advertisement

The earthquakes, which were centered in Chainpur and Talkot, occurred at intervals of roughly 30 minutes.

Report says the tremors from the quakes were felt as far away as the Indian capital of New Delhi, where people rushed out of their homes and office buildings in case the structures were compromised.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dipesh Chaudhary, a police official, stated that 17 individuals – 11 women and 6 men – were hurt and were being treated in hospitals. He added one woman was missing after being engulfed by a landslide caused by the earthquake.

According to Narayan Pandey, the senior district official, one of the injured was struck by a falling object. Some houses in Chainpur, a district town, collapsed.