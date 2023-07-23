Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo.

A tweet he shared on his page Sunday morning says: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

The social media platform’s billionaire owner also added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

The blue logo, known as Larry the Bird, has been Twitter’s emblem since its creation in 2006, with the current design in use since 2012.

In April, the logo was briefly replaced with a small picture of a Shibu Inu dog, famously known as the Doge meme, in an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

An email sent to Twitter’s business partners in the same month said it had been renamed as X Corp following a merger, but that the social media platform would retain its original name.

The change is the latest in a series of big changes to Twitter since Mr Musk’s takeover, including the monetisation of the “verified” blue tick status in April and a temporary cap on the number of posts users could read at the start of July.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, debuted Threads, its own text-based communication software, earlier this month.

In the first 24 hours, more than 30 million individuals joined up for Meta’s rival messaging program, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter has threatened to sue over claimed stolen trade secrets.