Elon Musk has indicated that business and government Twitter users may be charged a “slight” fee, the latest indication of the changes the world’s richest man may make after his takeover of the social media site is completed and approved by the Board of Directors.

When Musk announced his plan to acquire the social media network last month, he claimed he wasn’t interested in the financials of the deal, but rather in restoring the platform’s trustworthiness. In a recent post, he reaffirmed the improvements he intends to make to Twitter.

Musk has recently proposed a slew of modifications to the platform. These modifications include making the site more inclusive, eliminating spam bots, and allowing more individuals to use it.

Musk, on the other hand, stated in a separate tweet that giving the service away for free would lead to its demise.

Making Money from Twitter through Government / Commercial Account

While the service costs a few billion dollars each year to operate, which Musk, as the world’s richest man, can undoubtedly afford, Musk’s purchase is also backed financially by Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. The bankers would be interested in the profits on their investment, regardless of how much good Twitter can do to encourage free expression and become the de-facto Town Square of the globe.

According to Bloomberg’s article, Musk was well aware of this and included it in his pitch to the banks. Now that the purchase appears to be finalized, Musk is gradually revealing what Twitter users may anticipate in the days ahead, including payment for using the network is one of them.

Musk also included his rationale behind this move when he tweeted,

“Twitter will always be free for casual users,” Musk wrote in a tweet, “but there may be a slight penalty for commercial/government users.” “Some revenue is better than none!” he wrote in another tweet.

The IT sector has been working on this model for years, with a small group of users paying for the costs of maintaining the services while the others get most of the functions for free. Musk’s proposed approach should come as no surprise to anybody in the business.

The Twitter Freedom of Information Model by Elon Musk

Facebook, the social media site, has fought this shift several times over its history but has opted to keep its service free for consumers while making cash from advertising. To restrict the impact of advertisements on Twitter, the company launched Twitter Blue, a membership service.

What Musk is now proposing is charging a price to certain users for access to the site, while ‘casual users’ do not. This is more of a targeted freemium approach, in which a business company or a government agency obligates you to pay. This is likely to enrage government groups, who utilize the platform to disseminate information but do not profit from it, unlike private ones.

Musk was also captured at the Gala 2022 When Musk and his Mom attended the dinner saying;

“If everything goes well with Twitter, my goal is to have a service that is as open as possible, with the goal of having most of America on it and conversing,” Musk told The Associated Press at the Met Gala 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Musk and Twitter would execute such a regulation. According to people familiar with the situation, Musk intends to re-list the firm on the stock exchange within three years, according to Bloomberg. As a result, we should expect a wave of change at Twitter as soon as the company’s ownership changes.