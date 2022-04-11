The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk Who startled the world by Cancelling the Plaid+ again stunned the world by rejecting to be on Twitter’s Board, despite being the company’s shareholder.



According to the company’s C.E.O, Parag Agrawal, Musk’s appointment to the board was due to take effect on Saturday, April 9 after he revealed last week that he had bought 9.2% of the shares on social media, but Musk refused to join the board.

The same thing happened in 2021 as the world was expecting the brightness of the Tesla plaid+ model car but surprisingly Elon Musk came on Twitter saying that the production of Tesla Inc’s Model S Plaid+ has been cancelled.

“Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”. Musk wrote on Twitter.



The Model S Plaid+, which would be Tesla’s top model with a driving distance of 520 kilometers, was introduced at a battery event last year and Musk said it would use the next generation of 4680 cell batteries. But production was postponed back to 2022 from the end of 2021.



Musk called the Model S Plaid + “the fastest production car ever made of any kind.”

According to the company’s website the Model S Plaid+ can travel from zero to 60 kilometers per hour in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and an average distance of 390 miles.

“The Model S is going to Plaid speed this week,” he said in another tweet, without elaborating.

The Model S Plaid+ was due to be launched at the June 3 event, which was postponed.

The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid start at $ 121,190, while the Model S Plaid + starts at $ 151,190, according to the company’s website.

In fact, you can’t order one right now. You can save one and put down a refundable deposit, but technically it is not a real order.

Musk is a world-renowned business strategist, who knows when to invest, where to invest, and how to invest and instead of deliberately refusing to be on the Twitter board that he is best known for, making this decision.

Agrawal wrote on Twitter: “Elon shared that day this morning that he will no longer join the board.”

Tesla CEO is still the largest shareholder in Twitter and the company will always be open to what he says, he added.

More than an hour after Agrawal’s announcement, Musk wrote on Twitter one emoji that had been deleted.

This comes after Musk proposed changes to Twitter over the weekend.



He asked his 81 million followers whether Twitter was “dead” and whether its headquarters should be transformed into a shelter for the homeless.

He also conducted a survey asking if the letter “w” should be removed from Twitter, which are the only options for “yes” and “of course”.

He then proposed changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which included reducing its value, restricting advertising and offering payment options in cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Commenting on Musk’s decision, Agrawal said:

“I believe this is for the best”.

“We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not,” he added.

“Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”