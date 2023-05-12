Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced he has found a new chief executive to take over the running of micro blogging social media platform

The billionaire did not provide a name, but indicated in a tweet that it would be a woman who would be stepping into the role and that she would join the company in about six weeks.

Musk said he will transition to being “exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! Advertisement My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors’ concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

Advertisement

The billionaire’s first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter’s previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would “defeat” spam bots on Twitter, a key area of his tussle with Twitter’s board over his back and forth on the $54 billion (nearly Rs. 4,43,550 crore) buyout of the company.