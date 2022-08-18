TETFUND to fund educational facilities for promoting diaspora exploits

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Mr. Sonny Echono says Tetfund is willing to fund Education centers and facilities for Nigerians in Diaspora to feel comfortable using and promoting the exploits of the Nigerian Diaspora Community.

Mr. Echono stated this during a visit to his office in Abuja by the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Echono who commended the NiDCOM Boss for her laudable efforts in harnessing potentials of the Nigerisn Diaspora noted that Nigeria is ripe to domesticate the knowledge and impact of its Diaspora.

He went on to say that the two organizations’ collaboration will initiate, promote, and assist the Diaspora in bringing modern research and innovation techniques back home. “With a conscious policy supporting Diaspora engagements, it is time for transformative actions,” he said.

Dabiri-Erewa had previously spoke about brain circulation and the need for Tetfund to support NiDCOM’s efforts to succeed in that area.

