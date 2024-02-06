Members of the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest at the Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.They are asking the agency to lift the ban the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets.

The association’s reaction came shortly after the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye,announced on Monday that the agency would begin the enforcement of the ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

TVC news correspondent Theophilus Elamah who live at the Lagos office of the agency reports that the protesters want a review of the ban.