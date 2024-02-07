The National Agency for food and drug administration and control has threatened to shut down manufacturing companies producing alcoholic beverages in sachets, pets and glass bottles of 200ml and below in the Country.

The Assistant Director, NAFDAC investigation and enforcement, Lagos, Dare Moses was addressing Journalists in Ilesa during a sensitization campaign in the state.

From one place to another, the officials said the step became imperative to ensure manufacturers of the products adhere strictly with the Agency’s directive haven held meeting with them on government’s plan to stop the sale of the itemized products to prevent abuse especially by the youths.

Here at Ilesa, the NAFDAC officials evacuated packaging materials for the products found here.

Dare Moses said the agency commenced the enforcement to implement the policy to ensure the products are completely phased out of the country by the end of the year.

The Agency had stopped registration of the alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume, pet and glass bottles below 200ml since January 2022.