The police in Ondo State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, (whose identity has not been revealed by the police) was found dead in the house of the suspect while some parts of her body had been removed.

The police added that it was the daughter of the deceased that reported the matter, after seeing the lifeless body of her mother tied down with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house located in the Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the incident, stated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue while the investigation had commenced.