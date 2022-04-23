Police hunt for fleeing lover who machetted girlfriend in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State are investigating the bloody attack on a lady identified as Funmilola Ogundare by her boyfriend in Akure. Her boyfriend left her in a pool of blood.

Ogundare was said to have been attacked by her friend who is a male with a machete.

The boyfriend left her in a pool of blood inside an apartment located in Ijapo Estate. He was said to have fled after the incident.

Spokesperson of Ondo State Polo Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, explained that the suspect took the victim to his friend’s house where he allegedly committed the dastardly act.

Odunlami said, “It was the owner of the apartment that reported the matter to the police. The suspect took the woman to the apartment to spend the night with her. We are on the lookout for him and an investigation has commenced.”

A source said after the boyfriend allegedly fled and left the scene, some neighbours who heard her groaning in pain invited the police to the scene.

The source added that the security agents forced the door of the apartment open and found the victim in a pool of blood with a deep cut in her head.